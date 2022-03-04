Wood County’s Hosaflook named next Jackson County Schools superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — The Jackson County Board of Education on Thursday named its next superintendent.

Will Hosaflook will become superintendent on July 1. He will replace Blaine Hess, who is retiring from the position.

Hosaflook, the current Wood County Schools superintendent, is familiar with the Jackson County Schools district; he was a student at Jackson County institutions and previously served as Ripley High School’s principal.

“We’ve got mixed emotions. I hate to see Blaine leave, but we’re excited to see where we’re heading with Mr. Hosaflook,” Board President Jim Fraiser said. “It should be a good ride.”

The board agreed to an annual salary of $154,000.