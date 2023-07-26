Women’s Health Center to hold public hearing in Charleston on needle exchange program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A public hearing will be held Thursday night in Charleston regarding a proposed syringe exchange program at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

The center has submitted an application to open the program at their Washington Street building on the city’s West Side.

Thursday’s hearing will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West.

A city spokesperson told 580-WCHS city code requires the Women’s Health Center to hold a public meeting before the city can act on their application.

The City Clerk’s Office will be present to record the meeting.

Needle exchange programs are nothing new in Charleston. Former Mayor Danny Jones previously criticized the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s harm reduction program for an increase of needles left in public spaces. The health department’s program was shut down in 2018.

Last year, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that requires programs to receive state licensure and for programs to operate with the goal of a one-to-one exchange. Penalties for violating the law also increased from $500 to up to $10,000.

580-WCHS has reached out to the Women’s Health Center of WV for comment but did not receive an immediate response.