Woman’s name released in fatal CSX train collision in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was struck and killed by a CSX train on the West Side of St. Albans Tuesday night, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Shaylah Danielle Totten, 30, of Saint Albans, was allegedly sitting on the railroad tracks near Swans Lane and Rust Street at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. She failed to move as the train approached.

CSX called 911 and advised deputies of the incident. Train personnel said it took about 1.5 miles to stop the train before they could attempt to render help.

Totten was allegedly impaired when the collision occurred, but a final determination will be made by the state Medical Examiner.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Deputy K.B. Eskew at 304-357-0169.