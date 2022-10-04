Woman’s body discovered during wellness check by Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A call to check on the well-being of a woman for Charleston police officers Tuesday turned into a grim discovery that’s now a murder investigation.

Police were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Adele Street in the hills of the Capital City’s West Side. Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said through the window they observed a body lying on the living room floor. Officers forced their way into the residence and found Lisa Geiger, 58, of Charleston, dead.

“When they forced entry they noticed that the female had multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound. They backed out and right now we are treating the scene as an active homicide investigation,” Hazelett said.

The Adele Street area is a tight knit community and residents became concerned about Geiger, according to Hazelett.

“We talked to several neighbors and they had not (seen) her in a day or so. Everybody knows everybody on this street,” he said.

Hazelett said they do not believe there is any alarm for those who live in the Adele Street community. They are asking anybody who might have information about who may have been with Geiger when she died to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

“They can remain anonymous. So if they saw a car pull up in front of the residence or leave the residence or somebody walk by this residence, just call, you don’t have to leave a name or number, just call and give the information,” Hazelett said.

Geiger’s death is the 13th murder in Charleston in 2022, the most since the early 2000s.