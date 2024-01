CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A woman had to be rescued from her home in Cross Lanes after a tree fell on it and trapped her inside.

Firefighters were able to cut away the debris and get the woman out of her home in the 5100 block of Big Tyler Road right before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The incident forced Big Tyler Road to be shut down while crews worked to get to the woman.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said the woman has been taken to the hospital with reports of minor injuries.