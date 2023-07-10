Woman pleads guilty to setting Kanawha City fire that killed man in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fatal fire in Charleston.

Patricia Kay White, 50, of Charleston, admitted to charges Monday of second-degree arson and voluntary manslaughter.

She set fire to an abandoned house on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City in early February 2022.

A man was in the residence at the time; firefighters found 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge on the home’s second floor. He later died at a hospital.

White was originally charged with first-degree murder.

White is scheduled to be sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Sept. 25.

She remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.