Woman pleads guilty to killing woman, throwing her body in a well

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman charged in connection with a 2021 murder in Kanawha County has entered a guilty plea

Virginia Smith, 30, plead guilty today before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard in the death of Cheyenne Johnson, whose body was found in a deep-water well in Sissonville.

“I’m the cause of death for Cheyanne Johnson,” Smith said. “I shot her in the head.”

After shooting her, Virginia Smith with the help of Michael Smith, 43, who has no relation to Virginia, dumped the woman’s body in the well. The body was recovered in May of 2021 after Johnson had been reported missing since late April.

She plead guilty to first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and using a firearm during a felony.

Michael Smith is scheduled to go on trial March 20th. Virginia Smith’s sentencing is set for April 10th.