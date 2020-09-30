Woman pleads guilty in bizarre St. Albans murder

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with a St. Albans murder in January 2019.

Courtney Wallace, 22, pled guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree murder during a virtual plea hearing on Wednesday in front of Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Courtney Wallace

Wallace had been indicted on first-degree murder and sexual abuse charges in July 2019 following the bizarre incident that left Cheri Simpson dead at a home in the 2700 block of Furlong Avenue.

According to the complaint by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office in days following the incident, deputies arrived at the house and found Wallace wearing nothing but a sports bra and covered in blood.

She was combative with deputies as they attempted to subdue her.

The criminal complaint stated that nearby was the unresponsive body of a woman identified as Simpson. She had suffered stab wounds to her back and front of her torso and died at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

MetroNews previously reported that Wallace was in the home as a friend of the victim’s daughter. The daughter told investigators Wallace exited her bedroom with a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother multiple times. She added after her mother was down, Wallace climbed on top of her and began to simulate a sex act.

“It was one of the most vicious, vile, heinous crimes I’ve ever seen,” said Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said at Wallace’s arraignment in 2019.

Bailey will sentence Wallace on Nov. 17.

She faces 1-5 years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and 10-40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge when she is sentenced.