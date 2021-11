GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash on state Route 2 in Mason County Wednesday evening.

According to state police, two vehicles collided head-on at around 5:45 p.m. near Gallipolis Ferry. The wreck claimed the life of one of the drivers, Mallory Greenlee, 37, of Gallipolis Ferry.

Troopers said the driver of the second vehicle was taken by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

An investigation into the head-on crash is underway.