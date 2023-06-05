Deputies: Road rage to blame in fatal I-64 crash

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A wreck which claimed a woman’s life and shut down part of I-64 for hours on Sunday was the result of a road rage incident.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies said the crash Sunday around 4:30 p.m. involved two vehicles. Witness claim the two drivers had been maneuvering recklessly and erratically ever since one of the vehicles got on the highway at the Nitro entrance ramp. Investigators indicated after passing Institute, one of the vehicles made an aggressive maneuver on the other and the driver lost control. The car struck the median barrier and flipped multiple times.

A front seat passenger, identified as Amada Getts, 31, of Missouri , was ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle and a second passenger were injured in the crash. Deputies said neither the driver nor Getts were wearing seat belts.

The east bound lanes of I-64 were closed for six hours after the wreck while investigators conducted accident reconstruction activities. So far no charges have been filed against the driver, but deputies said the investigation continues. So far they’ve interviewed a number of witnesses and are asking anyone who may have video or other accounts which could help with the investigation to come forward and offer the information to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies have spoken with the driver of the second vehicle.