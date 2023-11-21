Woman killed in Boone County crash

DANVILLE, W.Va. — Boone County sheriff’s deputies say a woman died from injuries suffered in a series of collisions on Corridor G.

Deputies said the woman first struck a deer with her vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 119 (Corridor G) not far from Danville.

The woman’s vehicle, which was stopped in the highway, was struck by a second vehicle. When the woman got out to check the damage, she was struck by a third vehicle.

The woman was hospitalized but died a few hours later.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.