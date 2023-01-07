Woman hit by SUV this week dies, no charges will be filed

QUINCY, W.Va. — A woman who was riding a bicycle in eastern Kanawha County when she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has died.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Thursday at CAMC.

The sheriff’s department also announced Friday that the driver who struck Jarrell was not at fault. Deputies determined Jarrell was riding her bike along U.S. Route 60 next to a concrete barrier near Quincy at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when she veered into the westbound traffic lane and that’s when she was struck by the SUV.

There will be no charges filed.