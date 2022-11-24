Woman drives stolen ambulance into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First responders are searching for a woman who drove a stolen ambulance into the Kanawha River in Charleston early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m., according to reports from WCHS-TV. The ambulance belonged to the town of Cedar Grove and was stolen from CAMC General on the city’s East End.

A search and rescue team was able to locate the ambulance at the bottom of the river. The woman is still missing. Her identity has not been released.

No one else was inside the ambulance at the time of the incident.

The search was put on hold around 5 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and is set to resume again around 12 p.m.