Woman dies in head-on Putnam County DUI wreck

RED HOUSE, W.Va. — State Police say a woman who was allegedly driving under the influence is dead following a head-on crash in Putnam County.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Red House area.

Lisa Henry, 62, of Dunbar, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle being driven by Lishia Caso, also 62, of Red House.

Henry was taken to CAMC Teays Valley Hospital where she later died. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Casto received serious injuries and was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

An investigation continues.