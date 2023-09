CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle Friday morning on the city’s West Side has died from her injuries.

The woman, identified as Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston, was struck by the vehicle at just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Park Avenue. She died a short time later at Charleston Area Medical Center.

The collision remains under investigation but police said they don’t anticipate filing charges against the driver.