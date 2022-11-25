Woman dies after driving stolen ambulance into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died Thanksgiving morning in Charleston after wrecking a stolen ambulance into the Kanawha River.

According to Charleston police, at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, Elizabeth Reed, of Hinton, while an ER patient at CAMC General, stole a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance and drove toward Kanawha Boulevard.

Police said four minutes later the ambulance hit a cement barrier near the Chesapeake Ave. intersection and plunged into the river.

Reed’s body was recovered inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team at about 10:00 a.m.

Charleston police are continuing their investigation.