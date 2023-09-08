Woman dies after being struck by train in West Side

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman died after being struck by a train in western Kanawha County early Friday morning.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said the victim, age 42, was walking along the CSX tracks in the West Side community near St. Albans at about 12:30 a.m. when she attempted to cross in front of the train. She did not clear the tracks before the train hit her.

“The train was placed into emergency braking mode while traveling at approximately 30 mph and eventually came to a stop where CSX personnel were able to provide care to the victim until EMS arrived,” the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators said they aren’t certain if the woman’s actions were intentional.

CSX will be conducting a separate investigation.