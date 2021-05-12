Woman dead in Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police arrested a man for the murder of his fiancé’ in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Charleston around 4:45 a.m. There they found Virginia Bradford, 34, of Charleston, dead of multiple stab wounds. They also found her fiancé’ Michael Fleming Jr., 37, of Charleston, there as well with a minor injury he had received in the altercation.

“They were engaged and involved in a domestic situation that led to a stabbing,” Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said.

Police found no evidence of anything that may have fueled the altercation.

“We didn’t see any evidence of alcohol or drug use. From what we can tell it just got out of hand and resulted in Mr. Fleming stabbing Ms. Bradford,” Hazelett said.

Fleming was treated at a Charleston area hospital before he was released to the custody of police. He’s lodged in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.