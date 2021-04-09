Woman dead, child injured in Friday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in which a woman died and a child was injured.

The incident happened Friday around 7 p.m. near the Vista View Apartment Complex on Renaissance Circle. Police said the woman and a 3-year-old child were walking in the middle of the road when the shooter approached them and fired multiple shots. The woman and child are related.

Officers described the shooting as a domestic issue. The injuries to the child are not life-threatening.

Police said they are looking for a man last seen driving a silver Volvo.