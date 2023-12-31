Woman charged with DUI following a fatal crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A 17-year-old girl died in a single-car crash in Boone County early Sunday morning and her sister is charged with DUI causing death.

The crash happened in the Cameo Road area. The responding officers Trooper M.S. Hall and Trooper R.K. Bowers said they found the teenage girl dead upon their arrival to the scene of the crash.

They said the driver, identified as Brandy May Adkins, 23, of Harts, suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with DUI Causing Death. She was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail following her release from the hospital.

Officers said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim’s body was sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.