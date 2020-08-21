Woman charged after leaving baby in locked car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a woman attending her nail appointment left an 11-month-old baby in her locked car.

Charleston police and fire crews were dispatched to Serendipity Salon and Spa in Kanawha City at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday. They found the child in the locked car. The car was not running.

Fire department crews worked to free the child. Paramedics later treated the infant who was turned over to a family member.

Police have charged Kathleen Vetter, 38, of South Charleston, with Gross Child Neglect with Risk of Creating Injury or Death.