MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — A driver of a vehicle that was stopped while going the wrong way on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Monday morning has been charged with driving under the influence.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s vehicle was stopped while driving northbound in the southbound lanes near the Mink Shoals area.

The incident was reported at around 5:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Deputies have not released the name of the woman.