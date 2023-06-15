Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left Ravenswood teen in critical condition

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Jackson County said they have a woman in custody in connection to a crash causing injury to a teenager from earlier this month.

In a video posted on Facebook Thursday morning, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger gave an update to the hit-and-run case from June 2.

Dezirae Dawn Coyer, of Vienna, is charged with hit-and-run causing injury for the crash that happened on Route 68, north of Ravenswood.

Jayden Sayre, 18, was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by Coyer’s vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

“Sayre was critically injured with multiple life threatening internal and structural injuries,” Mellinger said. “Jayden was very lucky to survive this crash.”

Mellinger said that Coyer kept driving for another 15 miles after hitting Sayre. Coyer was apprehended by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mellinger learned that Coyer had no regard or concern for Sayre when she was detained by Wood County deputies.

“Mr. Sayre was basically left for dead,” said Mellinger. “He has many months, maybe years of recovery ahead of him.”

The teenager remains hospitalized at CAMC according to Mellinger, who offered many words of encouragement to Sayre in the video posted on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Mellinger addressed Sayre directly in his video.

“This tragedy in your life is not what’s going to define you, but how you recover from it and how you persevere and how you move forward will,” he said.

Mellinger said he was involved in a tree stand hunting accident at a similar age as Sayre, which left him temporarily paralyzed. The sheriff reminded Sayre, a standout football player at Ravenswood High School, of where he’s from and the support system he has around him.

“You are a red devil, because of how you were raised by your family and the coaches at Ravenswood,” Mellinger said.

The sheriff said the case against Coyer could bring more charges once it’s before a grand jury.