Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.

Authorities identified the driver of the other car as 38-year-old Rebecca Copley. She was arrested for driving revoked, not having insurance and failure to yield.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.