Wolfe, candidate for Charleston mayor, says citizens ‘have had enough’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As a lifelong Charleston resident, Lance Wolfe said he hears from fellow citizens every day about the problems facing the city. Wolfe said he agrees with what most people tell him and he’s ready to fix those issues as mayor.

Wolfe, a Republican, launched his campaign for Mayor of Charleston in January. In a news release about his candidacy released last week, Wolfe’s theme was citizens, including himself, ‘have had enough.’

“They, the citizens, feel neglected and their voices can’t be heard. I hear them and I think that’s why I am running. I think all of us have had enough. We have to make changes,” Wolfe said to 580-WCHS.

Wolfe, who grew up on the east end of Charleston and currently lives in South Hills, said the goals of his administration would be to make Charleston safer and cleaner. He also said the city must support its police department and focus on economic development.

Wolfe said Charleston has an issue on its hands with the amount of homeless population. Part of his statement declaring his candidacy read, “Like the majority of community members in Charleston, Lance has had enough of empty promises! He has had enough of a declining population. He has had enough of the homelessness crisis. Lance has had enough of an unsafe city that hinders economic growth and community pride!”

He told 580-WCHS the city should support the its faith-based and non-profit organizations more to help with that population.

“They assist with these issues we are now facing. Part of the problem is this current administration’s progressive policies favor the vagrants over the taxpayers,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said he’s also ‘had enough’ of people on street corners begging for money. He said that his administration would ‘investigate and identify trends as to why these people are here and where they come from.’

Wolfe is a retired small business owner and military lieutenant colonel with no previous political experience. He believes his life experiences will transition well into a mayor’s office.

After high school, Wolfe joined the US Navy and served as an enlisted man aboard the USS Navasota (AO-106) with service in the Tonkin Gulf, Vietnam in 1971-72. After his Naval Service Wolfe attended Virginia Tech obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the College of Architecture with a major in Building Construction.

Upon graduation in 1977 from Virginia Tech, Wolfe returned to Charleston where he primarily worked in the private sector engineering and construction communities until 1984, when he accepted a full-time position with West Virginia Air National Guard.

After his military retirement following more than two decades of service, Wolfe joined his father’s consulting engineering firm and retired in 2016.

Wolfe is married to the former Patty Hamady. He is the father of a son and daughter, two stepsons, and two grandchildren.

Wolfe will not have a primary opponent in May as the lone Republican in the race. There are two Democrats in the race including incumbent Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and West Side resident Martec Washington.

Goodwin launched her re-election bid in January and told 580-WCHS then she was proud of her administration’s fight through the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwin said the city council has balanced a budget without raising taxes or reducing essential public services, especially during the pandemic.

Washington, also a lifelong Charleston resident, is a familiar face in the city. He told 580-WCHS his advocacy growing up and into his adult life has him primed to lead the city he loves.