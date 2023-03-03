Witness said they saw neighbor hitting dog with pipe, punching it

ANSTEAD, W.Va. — Fayette County deputies arrested a man from Ansted for animal cruelty.

On Monday, February 27, deputies were called to the area due to reports of a disturbance. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor beating their dog with a pipe and punching the dog. The witness also said they told the man to stop abusing the dog, to which he replied he can do whatever he wants to the dog and he was going to kill it.

Teddy Woods, 43, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. An officer with the Animal Control was able to seize the dog.

The dog was taken to to Oak Hill Animal Hospital where they determined the dog had sustained multiple injuries, one for a broken pelvis that will require surgery. The operation and care needed for the dog is around $5,000.