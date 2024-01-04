Wintry mix expected for Kanawha Valley Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The lowlands of West Virginians can expect a lighter wintry system to move into the state this weekend with up to five inches of snow possible in the eastern sections of the state.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Megan Keibler said conditions will be mostly dry for Friday, but they’re looking ahead to Saturday where the state could end up seeing some snowfall, mainly in the higher-terrain areas.

“Coming in around Saturday morning, we have an area of low pressure that will be building in from the Gulf of Mexico,” said Keibler. “With that kind of track we’re going to see more snowfall over in our mountainous territories of the forecast area.”

Keibler said counties like Nicholas, Pocahontas, Randolph and Webster may get up to four inches of snow between Saturday morning and early Sunday. There’s potential for ice to develop in those areas as well. Keibler reminds folks traveling to take it slow and be aware of the conditions of the road.

“That is going to add to the travel impact there,” she said.

At least minor travel impacts could be possible within the northeast mountains, according to the NWS.

The state’s Eastern Panhandle could get up to five inches of snow, according to a Winter Storm Watch that was posted Thursday afternoon.

As for the more southern and weatern parts of the state, Keibler predicts warmer temperatures compared to the north, meaning some likely rain showers starting Saturday. It’s still possible for one to two inches of snow in the Charleston-metro area.

“We will be battling some warmer air in the region,” Keibler said. “Those warmer temperatures will allow for more of a rain event to be occurring in the Charleston to Huntington area.”

Keibler said the state is still experiencing typical winter patterns with snow most likely to fall in the higher-terrain areas.