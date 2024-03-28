Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Chesterfield House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Charleston retailer ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Chesterfield House on Chesterfield Avenue, according to the West Virginia Lottery.

The player matched four numbers and the Power Ball but did not purchase the Powerplay option.

According to the Lottery, the holder of the ticket should sign the back and call the Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim the money.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 37, 46, 57, 60, 66, and the Power Ball was 8.

The Powerball jackpot is currently $935 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.