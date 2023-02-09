Winifrede man steals, wrecks box truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest early Wednesday morning after a large box truck was stolen, then crashed in Kanawha County.

At 5:30 a.m., two deputies with the department were on the scene to investigate the wreck in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive.

The driver, later identified as Dustin Estep, 19, of Winifrede, had abandoned the Freightliner box truck after he hit residential fences and got tangled up in utility lines along the road.

Deputies had learned that Estep stole the truck from the Country Inn and Suites in Kanawha City and made a stop at a Speedway soon after. From there, deputies were able to receive a description of the suspect.

Estep returned to the Speedway a short time after the crash where deputies were waiting to detain him. He was arrested for one felony count of grand larceny. Estep now sits at the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

There were no injuries reported from the crash, although Estep had caused approximately $150,000 in damages to the stolen truck.