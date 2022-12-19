Winfield seeks school resource officers

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett says the city’s police department is looking for school resources officers.

“If you’re a retired police officer and you’d like to have a job in a school here in town, call City Hall at 304-586-2122,” Barrett said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Winfield’s police force is shrinking, Barrett added. They typically have seven officers.

“I think we’re down to four right now. Like everybody else, it’s hard to get people,” he said.

The school resource officers, or SROs, are being added to schools across West Virginia as part of a statewide school safety initiative announced this year by Gov. Jim Justice. The initiative places those officers in schools to help with response times in the event of an active shooter, bomb threat or other potentially dangerous situations.

Barrett said Winfield is a great place to live and work.

“We’ve been ranked one of the safest in the state for years,” he said.

Barrett said interested candidates are welcome to visit his office or the police chief’s office at Winfield City Hall.