Winfield police officer resigns following Facebook posts on protests

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Winfield police officer has resigned following Facebook posts he made on the protests happening around the country on George Floyd’s death.

Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett said Noah Garcelon resigned from his position on Monday hours after the police department learned of Garcelon’s posts.

“To wear a badge, you’re held to different standards. That’s part of it,” Barrett said on MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS Tuesday morning.

“They talked and he wrote out a resignation letter. It probably all happened within three hours.”

The posts that Garcelon admitted to write said “I’d start firing live rounds” at protesters in Chicago, and “I’d see how many I can run over before my car breaks down” with a story of protestors on a California highway.

“That’s not Winfield, that’s not Winfield’s police department. We do not tolerate that in any way,” Barrett said.

The investigation into the posts began after the police department was receiving calls regarding the posts, Barrett said.

Barrett said Garcelon immediately admitted to the posts and apologized in a meeting with Winfield Police Chief Ron Arthur. Barrett also said Garcelon had not been to the police academy yet or been trained and was also a member of the West Virginia National Guard.

The Winfield Police Department said this on Monday night in a Facebook post: “The Winfield Police Department has been made aware of the inappropriate Facebook posts made by now former officer, Noah Garcelon. A full investigation has been conducted resulting in Noah Garcelon resigning from the Winfield Police Department of his own accord. Such behavior is not condoned by this department nor will it be tolerated. We appreciate the community outreach and support during this controversial time. The Winfield Police Department will continue to uphold our oath as police officers in the City of Winfield to ensure the safety and integrity of our citizens and community.”

The West Virginia National Guard tweeted this out on Tuesday morning:

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our Soldiers posting inflammatory statements online and are taking the appropriate disciplinary action to hold this individual accountable.

“These statements are not reflective of our values or our organization and detracts from the outstanding work our men and women have been doing to support the citizens of West Virginia.”