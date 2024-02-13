Winfield Middle School Band to hold concert in remembrance of murdered classmate

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Winfield Middle School Band will hold a concert Tuesday night in remembrance of a former student and member of the band who both tragically fell victim to a fatal shooting last week.

The concert for Koda Jarrett, 14, will start at 7 p.m. on the Winfield Middle School football field immediately following the basketball game.

Winfield Middle Band Director, John Shawler, said Jarrett is missed by the whole school, particularly the band, and this concert will somewhat take the form of a candle light vigil to honor his memory and the unforgettable spirit he leaves behind.

“This was kind of organized as a, we don’t want to say farewell concert, but it’s something with a little bit more of a positive spin that we can remember him by, and all of the joy, and all of the laughter, and all of the music he brought to this school,” Shawler said.

Jarrett and his mother, Alisha Carnafix, 39, were shot and killed in their St. Albans home Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, 2024. Markus Guy, 31, of Charleston, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Shawler said Jarrett started in the band in the sixth grade. He said he played the trombone and was a very passionate, active member.

“He was involved in everything from marching band, to the pep band, to the jazz band, he was part of the group called “Christmas Cheer” that went around and played Christmas carols for nursing homes,” Shawler said. “He was a very integral part of the group and a really passionate member of the group.”

Some members of the Winfield High School Band who knew Jarrett will also take the field and join the middle school band Tuesday night.

Shawler said an empty seat will now be reserved for Jarrett during rehearsals in the band room. He said his mother made a special seat cover with Jarrett’s name on it to put over the empty chair.

Shawler said Jarrett’s presence will never be forgotten, especially in the band room.

“He was just a really, really special person, a very positive student, and a student who had so many opportunities ahead of him and of course his life was tragically cut short,” he said.

Shawler said Jarrett dreamed of becoming a pilot one day.