Winfield High School holds graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Winfield High School celebrated its senior class on Wednesday with a graduation ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The event marked the second commencement ceremony of the week for Putnam County Schools; Hurricane High School held its exercises on Tuesday.

“We never thought this day would come. We wished for its speedy arrival, marked the days on our calendar. We counted the hours, minutes and seconds, and now that it’s here, I’m sorry that it is,” academic honor student Alexandra Barnett said in front of her fellow classmates and their families. “Because it means leaving a place that inspires me and the teachers who have been guiding us along the way.”

Barnett thanked the teachers and adults who supported her throughout her educational endeavors, noting her experiences as a General have prepared her for the next phase of her life. She also added the Class of 2022 should not focus kist on what career they wish to pursue, but rather on the person they wish to become.

“Whoever it is, make sure your actions and choices align with whatever qualities and values are most important to you,” she added. “Growing up is hard, but I think we’ve all proven time and time again that we’re capable of persevering through anything.”

Dillon Johnson was recognized during the ceremony as the General of the Year, an honor recognizing a senior class member who shows what it means to be part of the school community. Students nominated Johnson, citing his school spirit and leadership.

“I know that our high school years have not been the greatest because of COVID-19, but one thing I do love about this class is that we were the greatest comeback story of the year,” Johnson said.