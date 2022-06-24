Wine & Jazz Festival set for return to UC lawn on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a hiatus due to COVID-19, one of the most popular events with FestivALL is back this weekend.

The Wine and Jazz Festival will take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. The event is held at the University of Charleston lawn.

“All the feedback I have heard, people are thrilled to have one of their favorite events back on lawn this year,” Alex Mahaffey recently said on 580-LIVE with Dave Allen.

The event features renowned jazz musicians, regional wines, craft beers, and food.

The music lineup per the festival’s Facebook page:

– 3:00pm to 3:50pm Minor Swing

– 4:10pm to 5:00pm FourChill

– 5:20pm to 6:40pm Bob Thompson

– 7:00pm to 8:10pm Beggars Clan

– 8:30pm to 10:00pm Empire Strikes Brass

Tickets will be available for purchase or $40 each on Saturday at the Main Gate. Free wristbands for admission of children age 12 and under, if accompanied by a paying adult, will be available at the main gate.

Mahaffey said she expects between 3,000 and 5,000 people at the event. The University of Charleston parking garage and other UC parking lots will be available for free parking. Additionally, KRT will be running a free shuttle to and from the TC Energy (Columbia Gas) parking lots from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Fund for the Arts and Spilman Thomas & Battle presenting the event.