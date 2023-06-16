Wine and Jazz Music Festival to make its return to University of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fund for the Arts is gearing up for the return of an evening with Jazz musicians and a selection of wines from around the region.

The annual Wine and Jazz Music Festival is set to get underway this Saturday on the lawn of Charleston University’s campus.

Spillman Thomas & Battle join Fund for the Arts as co-presenters of the event.

Fund for the Arts Executive Director, Sarah Wright said proceeds go toward helping them provide operational support for their many partners of the arts.

“Because, all of this is for a wonderful cause,” Wright said. “Many people don’t know that we’re raising money from that event for our 11 local member arts groups.”

Along with a variety of regional wines, Wright said there will be other drinks available to suit everyone’s pallet.

“We have something for everyone, we have wine available, we have domestic beer, craft beer, seltzers, so even if wine is not for your taste, we have something for everyone,” she said.

In addition, numerous food and drink vendors will be set up and West Virginia American Water will be providing free water with their “H2O on the Go” van.

The entertainment lineup for the festival will feature a vast variety of talented Jazz musicians, some who have even toured the world, and include: Hot Jazz of Charleston, Holly Forbes who has been featured on The Voice, Bob Thompson, The Common Heart, and headlining the event– Moon Hooch.

The music starts up at 3 p.m. and is set to go on until 10 p.m.

While tickets have been being sold for the festival in advance and they will also be available at the main gate the day of the event, Wright said, being spread out on the campus lawn, there’s really no fear of running out of space.

“Our event is very unique in that fact, you know, taking place on the lawn, it’s just such a beautiful venue, we’re just so happy to be there,” said Wright.

A maximum of five beers and/or seltzers will be served for the duration the festival, and people’s wristbands given to them upon entering will be marked with each beer purchase.

Free taxi rides of up to ten miles will be available outside of the main gate through C & H Taxi via their IntoxiTaxi.

The university’s parking garage and other UC parking lots will be open for the event.