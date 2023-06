This Father’s Day, we’re giving away tickets to see Ringo Starr and his all-star band on 580 WCHS! This week, listen afternoons between 3 and 6 for a chance to win! And you’ll be entered in a Friday drawing to win two bonus Ringo tickets and four tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds to create the ultimate Father’s Day prize! Tune in to ‘Hotline with Dave and Coop’ and celebrate father’s day with us – Ringo and the Reds – this week through Friday- on the voice of Charleston, 580 WCHS!