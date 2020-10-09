Williams says county will be ready for 5-day in-person schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams said Friday the school system will be ready to go with in-person instruction on a five-day-a-week schedule beginning Monday.

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted 3-2 last Monday to begin the five-day schedule a week earlier than originally scheduled. The move has created concern among some teachers. Kanawha-American Federation of Teachers (AFT) members participated in a survey this week. Eighty-six percent of those surveyed said the school board is making the wrong decision.

Williams said the system has been working on a five-day plan, which could potentially bring more than 13,000 students to school, since the summer. He said the board vote just moves its implementation up one week. The system was supposed to be on a blended schedule for two weeks. It finished its one and only blended week Friday.

Williams said the plan that will go into effect Monday will feature social distancing requirements. He said they’ll do so by increasing the number of classes offered so they can spread students out.

“We have teachers that we’re paying to work during their planning periods. We’re adding temporary teachers in some situations and we’re reworking master schedules,” Williams said.

Coming up with enough space to social distance has been a challenge, mostly in high school and middle school buildings, Williams said.

“Our principals and counselors have been working all summer long to make it right. We call it balancing classes to make sure one teacher doesn’t have 10 (students) and another 30,” Williams said.

Williams said AFT and WVEA (West Virginia Education Association) representatives have been part of planning meetings along with parents.

“We’re including as many people as possible. It’s just constant problem-solving. It’s what we do on a daily basis,” he said.

Classrooms are various sizes so social distancing varies from room to room.

In response to the Kanawha-AFT survey, Williams said, “We’re interested in what our employees have to say. We listen to what our employees have to say and we do the very best we can in doing what’s best for our kids first and then our employees.”

Williams said the blended instruction week completed Friday went well, for the most part. There were a few schools that had to close and go to remote instruction because of COVID-19 cases.

“We have issues every day and with a school system our size we’ve always got something going on. With 66 or 67 buildings you’re always going to have something,” Williams said.