Williams gets extension as superintendent of KCS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tom Williams will remain as the superintendent of the state’s largest school system.

On Tuesday, the Kanawha County Board of Education extended the contract for Williams for four years.

Initially, he will remain at his current salary of $150,000 and will receive a 5% increase per year of the contract beginning in 2022, the county said in a tweet.

The vote was 4-1 with board member Ryan White vote against. White said in the meeting he supported extending the contract but not for four years.

The board expressed that Williams exceeded goals in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing forward with the new Elk River schools, advancing maintenance for all KCS schools and working to support our low performing schools, a KCS spokesperson said.

Ric Cavender, a board member, told 580-WCHS that he has been impressed with how Williams has handled the pandemic. He said it’s important to have continuity during this time of crisis.

“All of the challenges and struggles that it has caused our system, students, teachers, and administrators, I really do believe that Dr. Williams had gone above and beyond in leading the system in such as a time of crisis,” Cavender said.

Cavender added that Williams has the backing of students, teachers and staff, as well.

“He has a lot of support. He has a lot of respect. I have heard from a lot of teachers who have reached out to me to tell me they are so thankful and appreciative of Dr. Williams leadership and considerations that have been made during this difficult time for our students, teachers, faculty, and administrators,” he said.

Williams began in the position July 1, taking over for the retiring veteran superintendent Ron Duerring.