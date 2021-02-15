Williams confident moving forward in spring semester

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is now into its second week of 5-day in-person learning for those families who selected that method and Superintendent Tom Williams is confident moving forward.

Following a blended learning model from Jan. 19 to Feb. 8 to begin the spring semester, the 54% of county students who signed up for the in-person model gathered together last week for a somewhat normal routine of physical classes.

Williams appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and reiterated that having children back in school is the best learning method.

KCS

“The bottom line is we need to get our kids back in school. We are thankful we are finally able to do that. We hope to have them in the remainder of the year,” he said.

The superintendent is also confident in the possibilities of having the students in the classroom for the remainder of the year as the virus spread continues to drop in Kanawha county. The county is yellow on the COVID-19 alert map by the DHHR, as of Monday’s report.

On Saturday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered a record-breaking 5,344 doses inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Williams said another 1,400 staff received first or second doses recently, as well.

“People are getting vaccinated and that’s a good thing. Hopefully, we can stop the spread and return to life. Whatever our new normal is going to be,” he said.

Williams mentioned that the school system will be holding its FAFSA Fair on Wednesday only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The school system said any parent of a senior who wishes to schedule a Wednesday appointment, may contact their student’s school counselor or the KCS Counseling Dept at 304-348-7720.

“If you’re going to a career technical center, if you’re going to a two-year or four-year college, you need to have these forms filled out. We will have lots of people there on Wednesday to help our students and their parents fill these forms out,” Williams said.