White House considering disaster assistance request from August flooding in Kanawha and several other counties

The Biden administration is currently considering West Virginia’s request for a major disaster declaration following August flooding in five counties.

Gov. Jim Justice submitted a request to the White House and FEMA last Wednesday, Oct. 25, for individual assistance following flash flooding in Kanawha, Harrison, Clay, Boone and Calhoun counties.

The state’s congressional delegation is backing the request.

The delegation sent a letter Wednesday, signed by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito along with U.S. House members, Rep. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, asking President Joe Biden and FEMA Region III Administrator MaryAnn Tierney to seriously consider the request.

“We applaud the tireless dedication of our State and local first responders, as well as the invaluable contributions of our neighbors and volunteers. Nevertheless, the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. Therefore, we kindly request that you thoroughly consider the State of West Virginia’s appeal for a major disaster declaration to address the enduring challenges our communities are facing,” part of the letter said.

Kanawha County Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman told MetroNews Wednesday he’s hopeful for the individual assistance declaration.

“Talking to the state folks who saw all of the data from all the counties, they look at it favorably. They think we have a chance but it’s not a slam dunk. There’s a chance for individual assistance and we have our fingers crossed,” Sigman said.

The state could have an answer by Friday, Sigman said.

Sigman told state lawmakers last month the high water destroyed three homes, caused major damage to 32 other homes. There were 54 homes with minor damage, and at least 24 more affected homes. Sigman said 22 private bridges were destroyed.

“They (flood victims) are not going to get compensated 100% but they will have enough money if we have a FEMA declaration to help get them back on their feet,” Sigman told a legislative interim committee meeting.

Gov. Justice got a look at the flood damage on Winifrede Hollow in Kanawha County on Aug. 31 and urged residents to report any and all damages.

“We have got to get every single person—I don’t care if their bicycle washed away. We’ve got to get every single person to fill these out because this is our ticket some way to get to FEMA. If we don’t have everyone fill this out we won’t get there. These are really important,” Justice said.

Sigman said Wednesday the state Department of Homeland Security was still working on the numbers for a request for public assistance connected with the flooding.