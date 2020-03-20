White: Educators think state will extend online classes past March 27

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Board of Education President Ryan White says there is a feeling among people in the local school system the statewide closure of schools will be extended past the proposed March 27 date.

White told WCHS-AM local education officials believe an extension is likely because of the actions of other states.

Ryan White

“We’re kind of just waiting to see what happens there,” he said. “We think it’s important our kids and families do social distancing because we don’t want to increase the spread of the virus. I think the state and the local health board is waiting to see what effect the virus will have on our community to make a further determination as to whether school will happen after March 27 or not.”

Teachers have been creating online lesson plans in the meantime.

White said much of the final decision will rely on state leaders.

In the meantime. teachers will continue creating online lesson plans and school bus drivers will be delivering meals to students,

“That’s been successful,” White said of the meal program, noting a five-fold increase in deliveries since the program launched Monday.