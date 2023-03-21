Wheeling-Charleston bishop appoints long-tenured pastor to Vicar General

WHEELING, W.Va. — Less than a month from now, Monsignor Joseph Peterson will become a new Vicar General for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

On Monday, Bishop Mark E. Brennan announced the appointment of Peterson, who will assume his new role beginning April 11, two days after Easter.

The appointment comes following the retirement of Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski who served as vicar general since September of 2019. After bishop, the vicar general is the highest-ranking official in the Diocese.

“I am honored that Bishop Brennan has asked me to serve the Diocese as Vicar General,” Monsignor Peterson said. “While I was content being retired and providing priestly coverage for parishes in the Northern Panhandle, I look forward to working with the Bishop and the Chancery staff in the service of the people of our Diocese.”

Since 1984, Monsignor Peterson served as pastor at many parishes throughout the diocese. He most recently spent time as rector and administrator at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling till 2020.

Bishop Brennan spoke highly of Peterson, saying he knows he can count on him for advice and to make wise decisions.

“He is a priest of high integrity who enjoys the esteem of his brother priests, our deacons and religious and the lay faithful,” Brennan said Monday.

Peterson has also served as Vicar Forane for several vicariate territories in the Diocese and on the College of Consultors. He is originally from Steubenville, Ohio