Wheeler tests positive for coronavirus, experiencing mild symptoms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wheeler said Monday in a statement that he began showing symptoms Sunday evening and got tested on Monday.

“I received a positive test result for COVID, and I have mild symptoms, and I am doing well,” he said. “My mild symptoms are a testament to the vaccines. I will follow appropriate medical guidelines and self-isolate during the required period of time.”

Wheeler also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Commission President Kent Carper and Commissioner Ben Salango issued a joint statement wishing Wheeler a “speedy recovery.”