Wheeler takes his oath of office for Kanawha commissioner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler has been sworn into office.

Before a small, socially distanced crowd, Wheeler took the oath for office from Chief Justice Tim Armstead Monday evening at the Kanawha County Courthouse in Courtroom 4.

“This has been an interesting year but I tell you I think we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. But we cannot let up during this pandemic,” Wheeler said after being sworn-in.

“We must stay diligent. I think we can work together and we are going to see a brighter future in 2021.”

Wheeler, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger Mark Hunt in the November General Election, 51% (39,384) to 49% (37,702) that was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wheeler addressed what it was like campaigning with his wife Jessica for a rare open seat on the commission.

“It’s been one interesting ride with the campaign, meeting with the voters of Kanawha County during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Wheeler was born and raised in St. Albans. The University of Kentucky graduate moved back to West Virginia after a short time in D.C. because he wanted to make a difference in the area.

Wheeler will replace Hoppy Shores who had served on the commission for 42 years in three separate stints. He joins Ben Salango and Commission President Kent Carper.

Wheeler will officially take office on January 1st, 2021.