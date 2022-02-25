Wheeler ‘not surprised’ by PSC approving West Virginia American Water rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler expressed disappointment when he heard the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia approved rate increases for West Virginia American Water Company customers.

The PSC issued the order of an 8% increase — totaling around $13.4 million — on Thursday night. This follows the company’s original request of increasing water rates by $40.5 million and raising sewer rates by $340,289.

The commission’s order allows a base rate increase of $23.3 million, which includes $9.9. million that customers are already paying in monthly bills. Sewer rates will increase by $259,000, MetroNews previously reported.

Wheeler said the increase also doesn’t come as a surprise.

“This has been a trend in Kanawha County of utility companies increasing their rates on citizens who have fixed incomes,” he told MetroNews affiliate 580-WCHS in Charleston.

The Kanawha County Commission, West Virginia Energy Users Group and the Consumer Advocate Division challenged the rate increases.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement Thursday, “While no increase would have been the best outcome, I’m glad the PSC rejected the Company’s ridiculous 26.1% request.”

Wheeler echoed Carper’s statement on Friday by saying, “We’ve seen this time and time again in the last decade where utility companies come in with a ridiculous numbered request and we quote, unquote negotiate them down. I am not too excited or jumping for joy that we were able to reduce the initial request.”

West Virginia American Water released a statement to 580-WCHS on Friday morning about the PSC order:

“The Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued an order late Thursday evening in response to West Virginia American Water’s request for an adjustment to its customer rates. At this time, the company is reviewing the contents of the order.”

Leaders from the company have testified that the money coming in annually would help pay for hundreds of millions of dollars in investments the company has made in the system that serves 167,000 customers in all or parts of 19 counties. The company also has 1,113 sewer customers in Fayette County.

Wheeler said the commission will keep an eye on the company to make sure the money is spent that way.

“As a county commissioner and this Kanawha County Commission, we’re going to hold them accountable and make sure that every dime of this increase is going to infrastructure and nowhere else.”

A residential water customer using 3,100 gallons a month will see their monthly bill increase by around $4.58 while residential sewer customers will see an increase of $5.75.