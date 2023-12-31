Wheeler looks back at 2023 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler says 2023 will go down with many accomplishments on the county level.

Wheeler said it’s been proven once again that the county has a friendly business climate.

“We’ve talked to the secretary of state and he’s told us there’s been more business opening up here in Kanawha County than any other state,” Wheeler said.

He said 2023 was also a good year for recreation in the county.

“All of the major announcements that you had–the dirt bike trails out near Meadowood, the Capital City Sports Complex discussion, the Coonskin Park Golf Course, these have been huge upgrades,” Wheeler said.

The county commission also put $1 million toward dilapidated structures, Wheeler said.

“The list goes on and on of the great things that happened here,” he said.