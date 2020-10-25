Wheeler, Hunt vie for Kanawha commission seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The race to replace longtime Kanawha County Commissioner Hoppy Shores is in its final week and both candidates are feeling confident.

Shores, a Republican, has served on the commission for 42 years and announced in January he would not seek an eighth term. Republican Lance Wheeler and Democrat Mark Hunt are on the ballot in the county for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Wheeler was born and raised in St. Albans and a graduate of St. Albans HS in 2008. The University of Kentucky graduate moved back to West Virginia after a short time in D.C. because he wanted to make a difference in the area.

He told 580-WCHS that he can be that fresh thinker with new ideas.

“I think it’s time to have a fresh voice and someone with new ideas. I think it’s good to have an open mind. I am going to be working hard for Kanawha County if I am elected commissioner,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler, currently a sales rep, says part of what he is running on is economic development for the county. He said the county must continue to create relationships and work with developers.

“What I want to see as county commissioner is I want to build on our economic development. Building relationships with jobs and businesses, not just inside the state but outside the state,” he said.

“Working to create more jobs so that our young people have a place to call home.”

Hunt is a familiar name in the Charleston area when it comes to office holding as he spent 14 years in the state legislature and was the 2014 democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in the district.

He told 580-WCHS that he has 20 years of service at the Capitol, working an additional six years for the legislature. He said that experience is something that can help Kanawha County.

“I am someone that understands the process and still has a lot of friends that I have served with in the legislature that could help me get additional funding, additional grants. I know how to do all that,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who lives on the West Side of Charleston, said after serving the House for 14 years, the position became one where you could no longer help people. He said the county commission role is a position where you can make an impact.

He said he could make that impact by hitting the ground running. Hunt said with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the county needs strong leadership.

“It’s not a time to look to someone who is untested. I think it’s a time to look to someone who has a proven record. I do, I have a proven record of helping people. That’s exactly what I want to do, help people,” he said.

“We’ve got to make sure we are fully funding our health department. We have to make sure we are listening to what the professionals from the health department and other entities are telling us on how to handle the virus,” he said.

The 31-year old Wheeler said his campaign has gone well and looks forward to the results.

“This has been a wonderful experience. I have been able to talk to a lot of voters and have good support. We have been able to keep a positive campaign,” he said.

“I look forward to the results on election day.”