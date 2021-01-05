Wheeler hitting the ground running as new county commissioner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lance Wheeler’s first meeting as a Kanawha County commissioner is set for Thursday but for him he said it feels like he’s been on the job for weeks.

Wheeler credits current commissioners Kent Carper and Ben Salango, along with former commissioner Hoppy Shores, for welcoming him and letting him prepare for the position since the election results were certified.

“Since the election, I have been working extremely hard during this transition period. I have been on conference calls, I have had a lot of good help from the current county commissioners. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and we have been working together,” Wheeler told 580-WCHS.

Wheeler officially began January 1, replacing Shores who had served on the commission for 42 years in three separate stints. He was sworn-in on December 14.

He said since working behind the scenes and being sworn into the post, he realized there is a lot more that goes on behind the scenes than what meets the eye.

“I knew it would be a difficult job and it was going to be something that was going to take a lot of my time,” Wheeler said. “The number of good things that come from our county commission and things that we do that a lot of people do not get to see. It was interesting for me and makes me more humbled that the citizens of Kanawha County chose me to be their county commissioner.”

The St. Albans native and University of Kentucky graduate said the commission’s top priority at the moment is working through the COVID-19 pandemic. He said swift and accurate vaccine distribution is key to a return to normalcy.

“Our small businesses are struggling, we do not need any more lockdowns. We have to get back to normal again,” Wheeler said.

“I hope that county commission can do so with help from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”

Wheeler said other plans will be to promote economic development in the county and to work to fight the drug epidemic and reduce taxes and fees.