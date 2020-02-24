Whayne and Walker close ranks under new name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After operating under the same umbrella for the past decade, Walker Machinery and Whayne Supply will now become a company operating under the same new name moving forward. The new brand will be Boyd Cat, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

“As we have for the last decade – and as we will continue to do for years to come – we are one great team ready to move forward the right way. Boyd CAT customers can continue to expect the best level of service and parts expertise and equipment solutions,” said President and CEO Monty Boyd.

Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery are two of the oldest Caterpillar dealerships in the United States. founded in 1913 ad 1950 respectively. Since merging in 2010, the two companies have provided Caterpillar parts, equipment, and service across West Virginia, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and southeast Ohio.

“Our customer-first philosophy has been the foundation of Whayne and Walker since day one. The legacies and traditions of both those great companies live on through our business today – and we will not abandon them, but continue to build on them,” said Boyd.

The name change will be in effect immediately across both internal and external parts of the company. The full process of the name change and branding is expected over the next 12 to 24 months. The company says all current staff members will remain in place.