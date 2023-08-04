Westfall to give up House of Delegates seat and run for Jackson County Commission

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Delegate Steve Westfall said he will not run for re-election in 2024 and instead plans to run for a seat on the Jackson County Commission.

Westfall, a Republican, made the announcement Friday on MetroNews affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood.

“The current seat that I’ll be running for is held by Mike Randolph. Mike and I have had several discussions and talked about. He’s encouraged me. Mike is not going to run again due to health issues,” Westfall said.

Westfall has served in the House of Delegates for the last 12 years representing the 16th district. He said a lot has changed in the legislature over the years.

“I went in the first two years in the minority and the last 10 in the majority. We’ve got a lot done all 12 years. I think we’ve done tremendous growth for job creation,” he said.

Westfall currently serves as the Insurance Chair of the House Committee on Banking & Insurance and the vice chair of the House Committee on Enrolled Bills.

The decision to step away from the legislature was not easy, Westfall said, but he said it was the right time.

“I think I’ve done a lot. I’ve supported Jackson County, but it’s somebody else’s time to step up and represent the 16th district,” he said.